Pollux Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $22.01 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $22.01 million and $400.86 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000810 BTC on major exchanges.

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.43984492 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

