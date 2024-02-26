Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Up 7.1%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.30. 392,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,472,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

