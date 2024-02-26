SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,635,537 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 27,038,631 shares.The stock last traded at $4.42 and had previously closed at $3.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.09.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $82,368.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,177 shares in the company, valued at $194,871.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,448 shares of company stock worth $823,608. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

