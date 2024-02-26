Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Down 3.1%

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.01 and last traded at $34.03. Approximately 409,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,817,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 775,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 69,657 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

