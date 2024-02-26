Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Trading Down 3.9%

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $296.06 and last traded at $307.77. 569,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 882,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.92.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.27.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.36). The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $8,356,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

