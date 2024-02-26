Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading 6.5% Higher

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 1,181,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,893,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UUUU shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $41,785.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,900.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 320,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 182,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,931,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,651,000 after acquiring an additional 111,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

