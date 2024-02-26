indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading 11% Higher

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) were up 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 1,578,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,227,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,117,815 shares in the company, valued at $9,054,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,929 shares of company stock worth $2,235,729. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 574.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 281,043 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 357,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 127,940 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 116,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,768,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after buying an additional 672,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

