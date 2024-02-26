Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $140.79 and last traded at $140.94. 9,113,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 20,790,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Trading Down 4.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after buying an additional 14,746,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

