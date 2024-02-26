Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.65 and last traded at $35.79. Approximately 320,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,667,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Fluor Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Fluor’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $1,831,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

