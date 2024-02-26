Nextracker (NXT) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nextracker to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextracker and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker $2.28 billion $1.14 million 31.78 Nextracker Competitors $5.53 billion $436.29 million 19.86

Nextracker’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nextracker. Nextracker is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker 4.48% -5.98% 10.11% Nextracker Competitors -208.82% -20.33% -13.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Nextracker and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nextracker and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 2 22 0 2.92 Nextracker Competitors 76 623 712 21 2.47

Nextracker currently has a consensus target price of $53.78, indicating a potential downside of 9.50%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 11.28%. Given Nextracker’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextracker has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Nextracker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Nextracker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides monitoring and control software solutions including TrueCapture, a solar boosting power plant, which boost plant performance by correcting for shading and diffuse light conditions; and NX Navigator, a mitigating extreme weather risk navigator which helps to maintain optimum tracker equipment health and availability. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

