Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.11

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.11 and last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 587824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Textainer Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

