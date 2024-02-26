Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.35

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.35 and last traded at C$12.33, with a volume of 66714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSH.UN shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.30.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 1.1 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.95. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -3,050.00%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.