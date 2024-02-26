Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,811,264 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,474,772 shares.The stock last traded at $24.29 and had previously closed at $24.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MFC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Manulife Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

