Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.99

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$105.99 and last traded at C$105.41, with a volume of 55813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$105.69.

DOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.36.

The company has a market cap of C$29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$98.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$95.45.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.4074229 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total value of C$488,377.66. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

