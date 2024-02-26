SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.42. SES AI shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 112,390 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SES shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

SES AI Stock Up 5.8 %

Insider Transactions at SES AI

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

In other news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 212,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $479,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,603 shares in the company, valued at $236,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 212,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $479,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,242 shares of company stock worth $799,366. Company insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SES AI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 142,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SES AI by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SES AI by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SES AI by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $18,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

