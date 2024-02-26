Monero (XMR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $51.64 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.38 billion and $51.64 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $129.36 or 0.00237851 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,385.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.08 or 0.00500284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00130962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00050952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00146081 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00028940 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,402,890 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

