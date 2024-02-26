Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IVV stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $509.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,934. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $486.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.70. The company has a market cap of $393.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $512.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.