Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 101,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 115,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 75.8% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,554,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,896,457. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $413.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.12.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,091,400 shares of company stock valued at $217,616,420. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

