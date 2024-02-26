Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $508.88. 1,636,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $486.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $512.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

