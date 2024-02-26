Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 642 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.32 on Monday, hitting $199.29. 88,367,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,398,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,928 shares of company stock worth $20,545,953 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

