Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $492,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Enbridge by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after buying an additional 815,850 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Enbridge by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after buying an additional 536,316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after buying an additional 652,769 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $34.32. 2,363,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 129.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

