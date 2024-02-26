Sterneck Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 0.9% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.89. 9,928,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,265,904. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

