Senvest Management LLC Purchases 813,244 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,022,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813,244 shares during the quarter. American Well makes up approximately 1.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 8.01% of American Well worth $26,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMWL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 383.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 614,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,394. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $309.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.01.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. American Well had a negative net margin of 260.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Well news, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 283,192 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $308,679.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,422.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 283,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $308,679.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,422.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,280,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,289 over the last ninety days. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

