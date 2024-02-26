Senvest Management LLC Purchases 2,106,622 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,937,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106,622 shares during the quarter. Beauty Health comprises about 2.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 6.73% of Beauty Health worth $53,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,599. The firm has a market cap of $409.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SKIN

About Beauty Health

(Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.