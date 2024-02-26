Senvest Management LLC Grows Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares during the period. RH comprises about 2.4% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $62,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in RH by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Barclays increased their price objective on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

RH Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RH stock traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.32. The stock had a trading volume of 207,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

