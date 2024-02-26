Senvest Management LLC Grows Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,546 shares during the quarter. Criteo accounts for 3.6% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 5.69% of Criteo worth $92,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,853,000 after buying an additional 95,391 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth $37,114,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,847,000 after buying an additional 187,288 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,324,000 after buying an additional 139,131 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth $15,786,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Price Performance

Criteo stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.29. 266,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,863. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

