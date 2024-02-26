Senvest Management LLC Has $116.59 Million Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563,886 shares during the quarter. AvidXchange makes up 4.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 6.05% of AvidXchange worth $116,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AvidXchange by 8.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AvidXchange by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.19. 885,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,825.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,260,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,601,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,369 shares of company stock valued at $827,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

