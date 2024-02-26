Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) SVP Sells $646,777.52 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

LEU stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.25. 166,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.05 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 491.41%. Analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centrus Energy

About Centrus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.