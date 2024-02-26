Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) SVP Sells $646,777.52 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
LEU stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.25. 166,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.48.
Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.05 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 491.41%. Analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
