Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) SVP Robbin B. Adams Sells 1,250 Shares

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $15,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,609.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GEOS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.22. 36,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,500. The stock has a market cap of $176.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. Geospace Technologies Co. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $17.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 85,980.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 25,282.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GEOS shares. TheStreet upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

