Brian Lieser Sells 2,056 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BDC traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.47. The company had a trading volume of 189,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,031. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.02. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.78.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.06 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 710,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,552,000 after purchasing an additional 50,256 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 53,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Belden by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth about $294,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

