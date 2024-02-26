Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $754,000 Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,724 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,598. The firm has a market cap of $995.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $34.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEBO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,515.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

