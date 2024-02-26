General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in General Mills by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 371,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,744,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $5,275,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 14,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 37,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.18. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

