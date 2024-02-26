Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,049 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.1% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after purchasing an additional 160,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,449,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,858,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953,472. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

