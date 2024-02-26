Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Amgen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 29,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 256,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Down 1.1 %

AMGN traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

