Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $154.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,587,248. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.01. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $291.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

