Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after buying an additional 92,502 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.91. 2,122,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,142. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.