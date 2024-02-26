Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $524.40. 1,315,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,104. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.97. The company has a market cap of $485.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

