Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.75. 222,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,723. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $180.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

