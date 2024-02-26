Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $214,000 Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,218. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Armada Hoffler Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,559.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

