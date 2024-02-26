Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 596 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSEW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period.

GSEW stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,902 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $514.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.4384 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

