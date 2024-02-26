AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Sold by SkyKnight Capital L.P.

SkyKnight Capital L.P. decreased its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,580,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,627 shares during the period. AdaptHealth accounts for about 91.0% of SkyKnight Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SkyKnight Capital L.P. owned about 0.06% of AdaptHealth worth $78,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $17,550,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $16,463,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 70.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,316,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 888,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AHCO stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 632,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,649. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

