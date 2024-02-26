Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $293,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 10,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in HP by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 397,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in HP during the third quarter worth $12,719,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 28.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 0.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.96. 4,882,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,620,307. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.