Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 26th (CCL.B, CHR, CIX, CPG, DGE, GCG.A, ITM, LLOY, MTH, ONEX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 26th:

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$79.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$65.00.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.25.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to an action list buy rating. They currently have C$23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$21.00.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($32.74) price target on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC currently has C$54.00 target price on the stock.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a buy rating.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 41 ($0.52) price target on the stock.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$115.00 target price on the stock.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 295 ($3.71) price target on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 850 ($10.70) target price on the stock.

