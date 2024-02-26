Siacoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $251.87 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $567.18 million and approximately $251.87 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,385.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.08 or 0.00500284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00130962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00050952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.36 or 0.00237851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00146081 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00028940 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,526,705,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,502,459,800 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

