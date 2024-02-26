IOTA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.67 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $880.09 million and approximately $17.67 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,152,954,445 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

