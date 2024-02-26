Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 194,267 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,671 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 194,267 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 48.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,077,714. The company has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $96.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.