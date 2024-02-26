Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $94.69. 3,781,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,101,010. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

