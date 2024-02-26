Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,302. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.27. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

