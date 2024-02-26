Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.50. 2,434,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,699,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

