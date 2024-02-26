Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Trading Down 2.4%

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84. Approximately 31,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 385,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

NVEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -311.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nuvei during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 778.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 981.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

